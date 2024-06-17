Forgot password
League of Legends image showcasing Caitlyn, Yone, Veigar, Kindred, and Illaoi.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘I’ll drink you under the table, scrub’?

Cheers to that.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 01:14 am

After dealing with a somewhat puzzling LoLdle quote yesterday, today’s voice line shouldn’t be too difficult for most League of Legends players to solve. You simply have to think about which champion would try to “drink you under the table.”

Who says “I’ll drink you under the table, scrub” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 17 is “I’ll drink you under the table, scrub.” The League champion who says this voice line is Gragas.

LoLdle quote screenshot of answer on June 17, 2024.
This one likely won’t stump too many players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as I read this quote, I just knew it had to be said by Gragas. I’ve never played Gragas before and I honestly don’t know much about his wider Runeterra lore, but I know enough about that big cask he carries around with him on the Rift to assume he’d be the most likely League champ to say this line.

I do have to admit, though, I was somewhat surprised by the “scrub” at the end of the quote; that felt a tad aggressive and didn’t seem like something I’d expect to hear from Gragas. But, after solving today’s LoLdle puzzle, I listened to the audio clue and that also may have been the first time I’d ever heard Gragas’ voice.

Even if you’re like me and aren’t remotely close to a Gragas expert, this LoLdle quote shouldn’t be too challenging for most longtime League fans. I’d probably compare it, in terms of difficulty, to the LoLdle quote from June 15 as opposed to yesterday’s.

Author
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.
