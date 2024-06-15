Forgot password
Image via Riot Games
Which LoL champion says ‘You wanna see how to disarm a bomb?’

One champion instantly came to mind.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 01:21 am

The latest LoLdle quote of the day shouldn’t be too tricky for most longtime League of Legends players. There’s one key phrase that sticks out in this voice line and one champ that’s easily associated with that word.

Who says “You wanna see how to disarm a bomb?” in LoL?

June 15’s LoLdle quote is “You wanna see how to disarm a bomb?” The League champion who says this quote is Ziggs.

Screenshot of the LoLdle quote answer on June 15, 2024.
“This’ll be a blast.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The word that immediately stuck out to me in today’s quote was “bomb.” And when I think of bombs in League, there’s only one champ that fits the bill: Ziggs, the Hexplosives Expert.

I’ve played a decent amount of Ziggs over the years, so this one wasn’t too tough for me. Even if you haven’t played much Ziggs, though, I’m not really sure which other champ you’d guess that’d be talking about bombs.

Ziggs has some of my favorite voice lines in League, including “This’ll be a blast,” “Impatient? I’m not impatient,” and “Hey… where’d that bomb go?” The number of times I’ve heard that last line is probably one of the reasons why I was easily able to connect the dots and solve today’s quote on the first try—or the fact two of Ziggs’ abilities have the word bomb in their names.

Similar to yesterday’s LoLdle quote of the day, I don’t expect this one to stump too many people. If you can’t think of Ziggs on your first few guesses, however, the audio clue should be extremely helpful.

