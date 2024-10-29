Which LoL champion says ‘Gale winds unleashed’?

I almost messed up today’s LoLdle quote when I read “winds.” But thankfully, I paused and thought for a second before immediately guessing my first instinct. Here’s the answer to the Oct. 29 LoLdle.

Who says, “Gale winds unleashed” in LoL?

Who else but Janna? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 29 is, “Gale winds unleashed,” and the League champion who says this line is Janna. You know, that woman who throws out gusts of wind.

This quote was obvious when I got it, but my first instinct was Yasuo. Riot Games describes him as an agile swordsman who wields “air itself,” so it all added up. But “Gale winds unleashed” doesn’t sound like something he would say—because it isn’t. The other wind-themed champion is, of course, Janna. She lives and breathes wind, unleashing it onto her opponents (and allies). Other than this quote, Janna says, “Upon the wind,” “The storm approaches,” and “And you thought it was just a harmless breeze!” She’s the Rift’s very own weather girl.

Ignoring lore for a second, Janna has a 52 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. This makes her one of the best support champions in the game—and it’s not just in the lower ranks. She performs well from Iron all the way to Challenger. I don’t play support, but I’m always grateful when I have a Janna on my team. The utility she offers makes everything a little bit easier, especially when I’m playing ADC.

I’m already looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle. I wonder what they’ll throw at us on Wednesday.

