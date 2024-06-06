I’ve been asking for a harder LoLdle quote of the day lately, and now, I got what I wished for. Today’s quote stumped me, mostly because it was vague enough that it could’ve been said by several different League of Legends champions.

Who says “Enjoy the taste of steel” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 6 is “Enjoy the taste of steel.” The League champion who says this voice line is Talon.

I’ve never tried Talon before, so this one tripped me up. Image via Riot Games

I know absolutely nothing about Talon other than the fact that whenever I play against him, he somehow always roams to the bot lane to delete me regardless of whether he’s 10/0 or 0/10. So it probably won’t come as a big shock to hear Talon wasn’t my first guess today.

I started rattling off the names of League champs with swords, daggers, or blades based on the word “steel” in the quote; Garen, Katarina, Irelia, and Yasuo, to name a few. The audio clue eventually helped me narrow down my guesses to male champs, but I still wasn’t familiar with the voice. After several more guesses, I finally just threw Talon’s name into the ring and was glad to finally get it right.

Today’s LoLdle quote was definitely one of the trickier ones of the month for me so far, mostly because I thought of many different champs before Talon after reading “steel.” But after dealing with a couple of easier voice lines recently, I was happy to face a challenge today.

