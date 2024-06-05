Today’s LoLdle quote was another relatively straightforward quiz. One key word, in particular, stood out to me and there aren’t many League of Legends champions—at least, not that I could think of—who fit the bill.

Who says “A broken mask meets a dishonored blade” in LoL?

June 5’s LoLdle quote is “A broken mask meets a dishonored blade.” The League champion who says this quote is Yone.

Another first-guess, first-in-the-world answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The word that initially stood out to me in this quote was “mask.” I couldn’t really think of many League champs who wear masks other than Yone, so I went with him as my first guess and was pleased to get it right.

In hindsight, I guess Jhin could have also been a decent first guess based on that initial thought. But once I took a quick look at Yone’s bio after the fact, this quote might be more obvious to those who play or know the lore behind the champ. The first line of his bio reads “In life, Yone adhered to a strict code of honor and duty.” So, Yone having a voice line talking about honor—or dishonor, for that matter—makes a ton of sense.

Maybe this is another easier LoLdle quote for League players who are more familiar with Yone. Either way, I feel like it’s only a matter of time before we get another real head-scratcher—or a very lengthy voice line.

