Today’s LoLdle quote continued the recent trend of it taking several guesses (and the audio clue) for me to get it right. One word in this voice line stood out to me, but there are many other League of Legends champs who came to mind first as potential answers.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Careful, now. I bite” in LoL?

You gotta worry about her stare and her bite… Image via Riot Games

The LoLdle quote on May 25 is “Careful, now. I bite.” The League champion who says this voice line is Cassiopeia.

This was a relatively short LoLdle quote, especially in comparison to May 21’s voice line, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the word that stood out the most to me here was “bite.” My first guess was Briar, and then I tried a few other champions who I thought may be known for their bites, like Trundle, Warwick, and Cho’Gath.

Once I got the audio clue, though, I was able to narrow down the options to a female champion, and I eventually took a shot on guessing Cassiopeia, which obviously paid off. After the fact, it makes sense that a creature like Cassiopeia would have a voice line talking about her bite. I’ve just always been more concerned about her Petrifying Gaze (R) whenever I’ve played against the Serpent’s Embrace.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more