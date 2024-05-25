League of Legends splash art featuring Katarina, Tristana, Ekko, Malphite, and Morgana.
Which LoL champion says ‘Careful, now. I bite’?

The answer definitely wasn't the first champion I thought of when I read the word "bite."
Tyler Esguerra
  and 
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: May 25, 2024 01:23 am

Today’s LoLdle quote continued the recent trend of it taking several guesses (and the audio clue) for me to get it right. One word in this voice line stood out to me, but there are many other League of Legends champs who came to mind first as potential answers.

Who says “Careful, now. I bite” in LoL?

Cassiopeia, from League of Legends, slithering into frame with a purple aura.
You gotta worry about her stare and her bite… Image via Riot Games

The LoLdle quote on May 25 is “Careful, now. I bite.” The League champion who says this voice line is Cassiopeia.

This was a relatively short LoLdle quote, especially in comparison to May 21’s voice line, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the word that stood out the most to me here was “bite.” My first guess was Briar, and then I tried a few other champions who I thought may be known for their bites, like Trundle, Warwick, and Cho’Gath.

Once I got the audio clue, though, I was able to narrow down the options to a female champion, and I eventually took a shot on guessing Cassiopeia, which obviously paid off. After the fact, it makes sense that a creature like Cassiopeia would have a voice line talking about her bite. I’ve just always been more concerned about her Petrifying Gaze (R) whenever I’ve played against the Serpent’s Embrace.

Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
Author
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.