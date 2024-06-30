Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
League of Legends art showing champions like Olaf, Amumu, Blitzcrank, and more preparing for battle.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Awaken, phoenix’?

LoLdle only gave us two words to work with today.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 30, 2024 01:26 am

LoLdle stuck to what seemed to be its theme for June with another very short quote on June 30. Although it took me several guesses to figure this one out, other League of Legends players might solve it much quicker if they’ve played this classic champ.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Awaken, phoenix!” in LoL?

June 30’s LoLdle quote is “Awaken, phoenix!” The League champion who says this line is Udyr.

League of Legends splash art for Spirit Guard Udyr.
This splash art definitely gives it away. Image via Riot Games

With only two words to work with this time around, “phoenix” obviously stood out to me. So, I began by guessing bird-related champs like Anivia, Quinn, and Xayah. When that didn’t work, I was left scratching my head for a few minutes.

I eventually got to the audio clue, but that didn’t help much—aside from allowing me to narrow down my answers to male champs based on the deep voice. It took several more random guesses after that, but I eventually landed on Udyr.

I’ve never even considered playing Udyr before, so I’m not surprised I had no idea this is something he’d say. But, upon looking at his abilities from before his rework in 2022, Udyr had “Phoenix Stance.” That, in combination with the splash art above for the Spirit Guard Udyr skin, might mean this could be an easier LoLdle quote to solve for some longtime League fans.

With this puzzle wrapping up the month of June LoLdle quotes, I’m looking forward to some more challenging voice lines to solve in July.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.
twitter