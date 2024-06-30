LoLdle stuck to what seemed to be its theme for June with another very short quote on June 30. Although it took me several guesses to figure this one out, other League of Legends players might solve it much quicker if they’ve played this classic champ.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Awaken, phoenix!” in LoL?

June 30’s LoLdle quote is “Awaken, phoenix!” The League champion who says this line is Udyr.

This splash art definitely gives it away. Image via Riot Games

With only two words to work with this time around, “phoenix” obviously stood out to me. So, I began by guessing bird-related champs like Anivia, Quinn, and Xayah. When that didn’t work, I was left scratching my head for a few minutes.

I eventually got to the audio clue, but that didn’t help much—aside from allowing me to narrow down my answers to male champs based on the deep voice. It took several more random guesses after that, but I eventually landed on Udyr.

I’ve never even considered playing Udyr before, so I’m not surprised I had no idea this is something he’d say. But, upon looking at his abilities from before his rework in 2022, Udyr had “Phoenix Stance.” That, in combination with the splash art above for the Spirit Guard Udyr skin, might mean this could be an easier LoLdle quote to solve for some longtime League fans.

With this puzzle wrapping up the month of June LoLdle quotes, I’m looking forward to some more challenging voice lines to solve in July.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy