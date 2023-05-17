Which LCS teams have opted out of the NA Challengers League for 2023 Summer Split?

Although most eyes have been placed on the LCS, North America’s tier-two League of Legends circuit has helped foster and build some of the most-talented players in the league’s history. Superstars like Mingyi “Spica” Lu, Robert “Blaber” Huang, and Joseph “jojopyun” Pyun are all big names that have made the climb from the Academy and amateur scenes into the big show.

But on Friday, May 12, Riot Games made the controversial decision to make Academy teams optional for LCS organizations, causing a huge stir among those fearing the death of the region’s path-to-pro.

Without the support of LCS teams, fans believe that there won’t be any incentives for players to want to enter the tier-two scene in the region. Some retired pros, like former 100 Thieves member Tenacity, have encouraged amateurs to move to Europe for a better chance at a career in the EMEA Regional Leagues.

In the meantime, LCS teams have already started pulling support and dropping their tier-two rosters. Here are all of the teams that have dropped their teams for the 2023 Summer Split and beyond.

Teams out of NA Challengers League

The following LCS organizations have been confirmed as orgs leaving the North American Challengers League, starting this coming Summer Split:

Teams continuing NACL support or are undecided

On the other hand, here are all of the LCS organizations that will be continuing to field a Challengers League roster for at least the 2023 Summer Split. It isn’t guaranteed that these teams will continue to field a roster into 2024, but fans can still catch their tier-two lineups in action from this point until the end of the year.

These teams still haven’t announced whether they will be continuing their support of the Challengers League or not:

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

NRG

FlyQuest

This article will be updated as more news releases from teams.

