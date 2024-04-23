Katarina, Tristana, Ekko and other champions approaching the screen.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which champion uses Siphon Power ability in LoL?

"Function over form."
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 02:56 pm

In League of Legends, there are plenty of different champions that come with a whole plethora of abilities, such as the basic ability called Siphon Power.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of different abilities that you’ll encounter in League, from basic abilities that are used on the regular to game-changing ultimates that can win a major teamfight, swing a skirmish in your favor, or help secure an objective. They all have different effects and are used in many different situations.

Here is everything you need to know about the ability Siphon Power, along with its effect and damage numbers.

Which champion uses Siphon Power in League?

Viktor's base splash art in League of Legends, showing him shooting a laser.
Viktor is a genius with machinery. Image via Riot Games

In League of Legends, the Siphon Power ability is used by Viktor, known as the Machine Herald. This powerful mid laner has been in and out of the game’s solo queue and professional meta and has even been featured as one of the main characters in Riot Games’ popular Netflix series, Arcane.

What does Siphon Power do in League?

Siphon Power (Q) is one of Viktor’s basic abilities and is used to secure farm in the early game, along with dealing some decent poke damage to his opposing mid laner. It also grants him a good shield after your first cast of the ability, giving you even more leeway to trade with your enemy as you jockey for power over the lane.

Siphon Power might be the first ability you level up as Viktor, but it’s not necessarily the first ability you’ll completely max out while leveling up during a match. In the later stages, the ability doesn’t deal nearly as much damage or have as much impact as his Death Ray (E), which is used for essential wave control and damage during the mid to late-game stages of a match.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tibbers, Annie's ultimate bear companion from League of Legends, preparing to strike.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
A view of the back of a chair on-stage at LoL Worlds 2023.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article LoL devs using Patch 14.9 to ‘pull power out of some champions’ to slow power creep
Space Groove Teemo jumps forward on his roller skates with a big smile on his face and his eyes closed in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL devs using Patch 14.9 to ‘pull power out of some champions’ to slow power creep
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tibbers, Annie's ultimate bear companion from League of Legends, preparing to strike.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
A view of the back of a chair on-stage at LoL Worlds 2023.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reportedly adding another international LoL event in 2025
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article LoL devs using Patch 14.9 to ‘pull power out of some champions’ to slow power creep
Space Groove Teemo jumps forward on his roller skates with a big smile on his face and his eyes closed in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL devs using Patch 14.9 to ‘pull power out of some champions’ to slow power creep
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 23, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.