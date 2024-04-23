Which champion uses Siphon Power ability in LoL?

In League of Legends, there are plenty of different champions that come with a whole plethora of abilities, such as the basic ability called Siphon Power.

There are plenty of different abilities that you’ll encounter in League, from basic abilities that are used on the regular to game-changing ultimates that can win a major teamfight, swing a skirmish in your favor, or help secure an objective. They all have different effects and are used in many different situations.

Here is everything you need to know about the ability Siphon Power, along with its effect and damage numbers.

Which champion uses Siphon Power in League?

Viktor is a genius with machinery. Image via Riot Games

In League of Legends, the Siphon Power ability is used by Viktor, known as the Machine Herald. This powerful mid laner has been in and out of the game’s solo queue and professional meta and has even been featured as one of the main characters in Riot Games’ popular Netflix series, Arcane.

What does Siphon Power do in League?

Siphon Power (Q) is one of Viktor’s basic abilities and is used to secure farm in the early game, along with dealing some decent poke damage to his opposing mid laner. It also grants him a good shield after your first cast of the ability, giving you even more leeway to trade with your enemy as you jockey for power over the lane.

Siphon Power might be the first ability you level up as Viktor, but it’s not necessarily the first ability you’ll completely max out while leveling up during a match. In the later stages, the ability doesn’t deal nearly as much damage or have as much impact as his Death Ray (E), which is used for essential wave control and damage during the mid to late-game stages of a match.

