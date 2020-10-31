When will Riot Forge’s Ruined King release on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The upcoming League of Legends RPG is set to follow the stories of several champions from both the Shadow Isles and Bilgewater of Runeterra—and it’s set to arrive sooner than you might think.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, which was originally teased in December 2019, has been in the works for a while. The game, developed by Riot Forge, the distinct publishing label within Riot Games, is set to feature champions like Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke while exploring the lore of the League universe.

For the first time in League history, the world of Runeterra will be available for mainstream console players.

Ruined King will launch on consoles and PC in early 2021, but the specific date is yet to be announced. Ruined King will also be available on Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games/Steam stores. But PS5 and Xbox Series X players will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the game.

Owners of the PS4 and Xbox One will have the chance to upgrade their version to the latest console for free when the game is released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. But the game is set to launch “soon thereafter” on the newest generation of consoles following the release of the game early next year, according to Riot.

Riot Forge partnered with Airship Syndicate, the company behind Darksiders Genesis, to develop Ruined King. But this single-player RPG will look to satisfy the casual League fan and simultaneously reach a bigger audience with this new experience.

This article will be updated when an official release date for Ruined King on PS5 and the Xbox Series X is announced.

