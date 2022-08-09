When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?

After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.

For many years, players have complained and made jokes about the state of Udyr when compared to the most recent champion releases in League. Names like Aphelios, Nilah, and Gwen come to mind whenever fans think of complicated ability kits, but Udyr has always maintained his four-stance set with straightforward strategies in mind.

With this update, Riot aimed to maintain his iconic four-stance style, while modernizing the kit and adding some new touches that should help him keep up with the newest releases. The old dog now has a new set of tricks and should be an interesting addition to both solo queue and the evolving professional meta.

When is reworked Udyr hitting the League live servers?

Riot has confirmed that Udyr’s VGU will be available on League’s PBE servers on Tuesday, Aug. 9 with Patch 12.15. Afterward, the Spirit Walker will be launching on the live servers with Patch 12.16, which is set to release on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

This update has been in the works for multiple years, and even though progress was significantly slowed down due to COVID-19, the developers have finally come through with a product that should shake up the jungle and provide some excitement for both experienced Udyr mains and first-time players alike.