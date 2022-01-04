When does Zeri release in League?

League of Legends revealed their newest champion, Zeri, as their first release in 2022, and the first new champion since Vex last summer. This Zaunite champion has navigated the streets of the undercity for her entire life, though may not be appearing on Summoner’s Rift for a few more weeks.

Zeri is not currently available for testing on this iteration of the PBE cycle, meaning her release is likely slated for Patch 12.3. This patch is expected to go live on League servers on Feb. 1, likely alongside her release skin which has yet to be announced. This release is speculative and may change with official Riot announcements.

The Spark of Zaun is described as being very eccentric, not quite fitting in with her peers in Zaun. Though many of the Zaunite inhabitants possessed the capabilities of using magic, none stood out like Zeri, whose electrifying talents reflected the intense emotions that she often displayed.

Much like Janna and Seraphine, who also hail from Zaun, Zeri’s appearance starkly contrasts everyday inhabitants of Zaun, reflecting her nature to be herself and not succumb to the corruption of the streets. Her bright yellow ponytails stand out as one of her most defining traits, though the rifle attached to her right hand signals a life of which she seeks to help others using her powers that were once looked down upon.

Though Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, does not yet have a release date to the PBE or live servers, players can look forward to learning more about this ADC as her official release draws near.