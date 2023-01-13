When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?

Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is reportedly under development for PC and console. The players will supposedly play as Sylas, one of League’s champions, in an adventure to save the land of Demacia.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story has been leaked by South Korea's Game Ratings Committee.

The Mageseekers are an order at Demacia that has the responsibility of containing magic within Runeterra. The unofficial League of Legends wiki says that mages need to enter the order to be accepted as a citizen of Demacia.

Given that Sylas is the only champion in League that is recognized as a Mageseeker, he’s possibly the protagonist of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. Sylas has become a revolutionary after turning against the order after they put him in prison, according to the lore.

You can learn more about Sylas’ history if you watch League‘s cinematic “Warriors.” Sylas is seen fighting against the Demacian forces, which include Garen and Lux. The mage was defeated after Lux summoned Galio.

When is Riot Forge releasing the leaked game The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story?

At the moment, there isn’t any information regarding the release date of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. All we know is that this new action game is seemingly under development by Riot Forge, which has developed the titles Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

We’ll update this article with the release date whenever there’s more information about The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.