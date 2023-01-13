Save Demacia in new leaked Riot Forge game starring Sylas

League fans might have another game to look forward to.

It looks like Riot Forge is working on a new game, according to leak today.

“The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story” has been reportedly leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee, according to Twitter user osevno.

In the game, players supposedly play as Sylas to save Demacia. The title is developed for PC and consoles.

Players play Sylas to save Demacia. pic.twitter.com/UeD17TlynN — SΞVΠ (@osevno) January 13, 2023

The Mageseekers, who are mentioned in the title, are a Demacian order who are tasked with containing magic within Runeterra. Being one of them is the only way for a mage to be “an accepted citizen of Demacia,” according to the League of Legends wiki.

Sylas is the only League champion to be recognized as a Mageseeker, which would explain why players play as him in the new game. According to the lore, the champion became a revolutionary after turning against the Mageseekers after they imprisoned him.

Sylas’ battle against the Demacian forces was featured in League cinematic Warriors, where he fights against Garen, Lux, and Demacian forces. He was, however, defeated after Lux summoned Galio.

There has been no additional information about the reported game so far, besides the fact that it is developed by Riot Forge. The company is tasked with making games set in the Runeterra universe.

Riot Forge has already created a number of games set in the Runeterra’s universe, including Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.