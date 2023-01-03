With New Year’s Eve behind us, League of Legends players are gearing up to grind the next season of the game.

Now that the preseason changes are two months old, the players have adjusted to the new jungle systems, items, and gameplay overall. In the end, the latest preseason introduced a bunch of fresh aspects, from jungle pets to new pings, revamped Chemtech Dragon, and more.

Moreover, the ranked system for League was updated as well. From now on, the year will have two ranked resets instead of one. As a result, the players that reached a certain rank will be awarded two skins instead of one, each for every season.

Riot also made sure that if a player who reached Gold in one season, but was afterward devoted, is also going to receive the skin for climbing Gold at least once every season. Furthermore, even if someone won’t be able to reach that rank, but played enough games, they will also be rewarded the same skin for their dedication. The points’ distribution is also seeing some changes, with the wins granting players a bit more points than usual, while losses will cut a little less than before.

With 2023 kicking in and so many announced changes, players are asking when exactly will the 2023 League of Legends ranked season begin. And, luckily, it seems to be sooner than later.

When does the 2023 League of Legends ranked season begin?

So far, there is no confirmed date for the inauguration of the 2023 League of Legends ranked season. Nevertheless, this should happen in a few days. The first patch of the year will be shipped on Jan. 10, and the ranked season always begins shortly after the first update. As a result, the season could start as soon as Jan. 11, and no later than Jan. 15.