When does League’s ranked season 10 end?

With Worlds 2020 drawing closer by the minute and the competitive season nearing its conclusion, the League of Legends ranked season is coming to a close.

There’s still a ways to go before Riot even considers the 2021 preseason and the expected updates coming to Summoner’s Rift in season 11, but the clock is ticking.

It’s been a year full of ups and downs for League, with new champions joining the fray on a seemingly continual basis. The meta has been more rampant and more unpredictable than ever. Aphelios in December 2019, Jett in January, Lillia in June, and Yone in August have each had a significant impact on the game.

The changes to the inner workings of League in the 2020 preseason, however, brought some of the biggest changes to the game.

The entire Rift was thrown on its head when Riot changed how dragons functioned. Instead of buffs ranging from increased AD and AP to ultimate cooldown reduction, they shaped the terrain of the map, adding burnt bushes, more shrubbery, air currents, and extra walls.

It’s unclear exactly what Riot will conjure up for the next season, but something speculator could be in the cards. It’s much too early to give a specific date for the end of season 10, but if season nine is anything to go by, players may have to wait until Nov. 18, 2020.

This article will be updated when Riot issues a release date and time for the end of the season. For now, there’s plenty of time left to grind solo queue and hit the next rank.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.