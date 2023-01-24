When does League of Legends Patch 13.2 release?

Each League of Legends patch introduces new changes to the game that can spice up the meta. In addition to balance tweaks, Riot Games also introduces various skins and challenges, making fans count the days until the next patch.

Overall, Riot has a robust update schedule. All the patch release dates are generally predetermined. While Riot works with a tight schedule, there can always be hiccups that can delay a patch’s release.

When will Patch 13.2 release in League of Legends?

League of Legends Patch 13.2 was originally scheduled to release on Jan. 25. The release date may have slightly shifted, however, as Riot endured a social engineering attack in late January.

Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. https://t.co/DJ8qAKSdQi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2023

The wording used by Riot in the tweet above also makes it sound like Patch 13.2 could still go live on Jan. 25 but without some of the major content releases like the Ahri ASU. Or, the developer could move the date for the 13.2 to February and release minor bug fixes in the meantime. The latter would mean a date change for all the following League patches, and Riot is likely to update its support page accordingly when more information is available.

In light of the setback that was caused by the attack, highly-anticipated releases for 13.2 will likely see the light of day around Feb. 8.

While the developers didn’t detail the social engineering attack, they stated “there was no indication that player data or personal information was obtained” during the attack.

Why was the League of Legends Patch 13.2 delayed?

Patch 13.2 was delayed due to a social engineering attack that Riot faced in late January 2023.

Riot released a statement regarding the matter on Jan. 21, letting fans know the attack could slow down its content release schedule.