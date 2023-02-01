What percentage chance does every LEC team have to make the 2023 Winter Split group stage?

The new year might have just begun, but European League of Legends fans are already preparing for the next round of the 2023 LEC Winter Split.

The league’s new format has sped up how quickly teams can be eliminated from title contention. As a result, squads only have one more week to earn their place among the eight teams headed to the group stage.

Only Team Vitality has locked in their place in the group stage, while the rest of the competition still has a chance to drop out of the top eight. Every game will matter, each player must show up huge, and the tournament will heat up to new temperatures when the league returns on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Here are all the percentages that each LEC team has to make the group stage, according to the LEC.

Every LEC team’s chances to qualify for groups

Team Vitality: 100 percent

G2 Esports: 99.98 percent

MAD Lions: 99.93 percent

Team BDS: 99.72 percent

SK Gaming: 99.45 percent

Team Heretics: 93.16 percent

Fnatic: 67.73 percent

KOI: 62.51 percent

Astralis: 26.58 percent

Excel: 15.89 percent

Looking toward these final three days of play, some rosters have more leeway for mistakes, while other teams must be perfect from this moment onward. Some unfortunate teams might also miss the playoffs, even if they manage to win all of their remaining games. But one thing is for certain: the last week of the regular season will be as exciting as ever before.

You can catch all the action when the last week begins with Astralis vs. SK Gaming at 11am CT.