What is Trailblazer in LoL? New tank item, explained

Burn a path to glory.
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 3, 2024 03:18 pm
League of Legends art showcasing Katarina, Tristana, Ekko, Morgana, and Malphite.
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has introduced a new collection of items to League of Legends for the game’s new season, causing a massive shift in the meta for 2024. One item, Trailblazer, has quickly become a go-to for heavy engage tanks that want plenty of movement and durability as they jump into the front lines.

This item has picked up steam among the rest of the newly added tools in the shop, especially among those who frequent tank champions, since it adds some much-needed mobility while also boosting their own teammates’ movement speed. This should be a great item for the later stages of a game as you chase down your foes for a game-winning teamfight.

How to build Trailblazer in League

The Trailblazer recipe in LoL.
Lead your friends to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trailblazer requires about 2500 total gold to create, you only need two Epic items to build this with an extra 900 gold to boot. The full recipe for this item is:

  • Winged Moonplate (Item + 400 gold)
    • Ruby Crystal (400 gold)
  • Chain Vest (Item + 500 gold)
    • Cloth Armor (300 gold)
  • 900 gold.

Trailblazer will give you 40 armor, 200 health, and five percent movement speed, but the real kicker lies with its unique passive ability called Lead the Way, which provides your team with a great way to zoom into a teamfight, escape from a gank, or chase down any fleeing foes as they try to dodge from your grasp.

Why Trailblazer is so strong in League

Udyr in League of Legends
Blaze a path to victory. Image via Riot Games

Not only does Trailblazer give you decent tank stats, but it also generates seven stacks of Momentum every 0.25 seconds through the Lead the Way passive. This will grant up to 20 bonus movement speed for your champion at 100 maximum stacks, and at max, you’ll also briefly leave a path behind you that grants 15 percent bonus movement speed to any allies following close.

If you’re a melee champion with this item and you’ve reached max stacks, your next basic attack will slow the target by 50 percent for a second, making it a perfect tool for you to start off a fight on an unsuspecting target. You can also rotate around the map with your teammates with ease, and you can also reposition for a better teamfight in the later stages of a match.

