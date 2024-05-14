Playing League of Legends by yourself can be pretty taxing since you’re usually left at the mercy of Riot Games’ matchmaking system. Summoners might want to party up with their pals, but a “Ranked Leagues live issue” has been plaguing some servers around the world.

Recommended Videos

Some players have been reporting that ranked parties have been disabled due to a new error that prevents them from queuing up with their friends in ranked. This is a frustrating problem that has forced some players to step away from the keyboard and mouse or risk playing alone in solo queue.

Here’s everything known about the Ranked League live issue in League of Legends.

‘Ranked Leagues live issue’ in LoL, explained

Hard at work behind the scenes. Image via Riot Games

While queuing up in League, players are recently being greeted with a new error that says, “Due to a live issue with Ranked Leagues, ranked parties are temporarily disabled. You can still queue solo.” Players aren’t able to invite any of their pals to a ranked lobby, although they can still start matchmaking by themselves.

Although this error is most likely due to server issues, players can only wait for a solution from the developers as they twiddle their thumbs alongside their friends. There are, however, other game modes that can fill your time if you want to game with friends, like League‘s returning Arena mode or the ever-popular ARAM mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more