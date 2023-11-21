What is The Brutalizer in LoL? Returning assassin item, explained

League of Legends Season 14 is shaping up to be the season of item changes, and one item the developers are bringing back is The Brutallizer, an assassin item originally removed from League in season five in 2015. However, it’s not quite the same now that it’s coming back to Summoner’s Rift with a vengeance.

What is The Brutalizer in LoL, explained

The Brutalizer was an epic assassin item that cost 1,337 gold and offered 25 attack damage. It could be built into Warrior (another removed League item) and Youmuu’s Ghostblade.

However, as The Brutalizer was removed in 2015, the recipe for Youmuu’s Ghostblade also changed to make up for this, so its removal didn’t affect too many items. Now it’s returning, we’re all wondering if it will be the same as before. And the answer is, not exactly.

The Brutalizer in Season 14: cost, stats, and item recipe

The Brutalizer that will be returning in Season 14 in 2024 will be different from the one we had pre-removal in patch 5.22. The Brutalizer will now have the following cost, recipe, and stats:

Total cost: 1,337 gold.

1,337 gold. Item recipe: Glowing Mote (another new item in season 14), Pickaxe, and 212 gold.

Glowing Mote (another new item in season 14), Pickaxe, and 212 gold. Stats: 25 Attack Damage, 10 Ability Haste, and eight Lethality.

So, it will still cost the same, which means inflation hasn’t hit the item just yet, and it will also offer plus 25 attack damage. However, it will also provide lethality, ability haste, and has a different item recipe to follow during your League matches. Once you’ve built The Brutalizer, you can use it to build the following assassin items:

Serylda’s Grudge : This changed item will now grant attack damage, lethality, ability haste, and two passives: Rancor (gain armor penetration) and Bitter Cold (slows enemies below 50 percent health for one second).

: This changed item will now grant attack damage, lethality, ability haste, and two passives: Rancor (gain armor penetration) and Bitter Cold (slows enemies below 50 percent health for one second). (New) Profane Hydra: This new item grants attack damage, lethality, ability haste, an active effect, Heretical Slash (which deals bonus AD to nearby enemies), and a passive effect, Cleave (which deals bonus AD to melee and ranged enemies within 450 units of the hit target). This is one item I’m almost scared to see assassins on my enemy team build.

This new item grants attack damage, lethality, ability haste, an active effect, Heretical Slash (which deals bonus AD to nearby enemies), and a passive effect, Cleave (which deals bonus AD to melee and ranged enemies within 450 units of the hit target). This is one item I’m almost scared to see assassins on my enemy team build. (New) Voltaic Cyclosword: This new item grants attack damage, lethality, ability haste, and two passives: Energized and Firmament.

Even though The Brutalizer is a returning item, it’s not quite the same and builds into three different items. However, it will provide League assassins exciting new opportunities to craft two properly new items that boast unique passive and active effects, making the playmaking class that much more fearsome on the Rift in Season 14.