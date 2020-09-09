What are mythic items in League of Legends?

Each patch Riot adds to League of Legends is packed with new cosmetics, balance changes, and—if we’re lucky—events. Even though these three alone are enough for most players, frequent updates are a way of life for the developer to keep the competitive play in check and healthy.

Riot recently shared its plans for season 11, and it looks like items will start playing a much more significant role compared to now. Mythic items will help set the foundation of a new meta.

Riot described Mythic items as a cornerstone of most builds since they’ll have abilities that can redefine playstyles. These Mythic items look a lot like Ornn’s Living Forge and Masterwork items. Champions will be able to carry one Mythic item at a time, meaning you’ll need to sell one to buy one if you decide to change your strategy during a match.

Mythic items are set to hit the live servers during the 2021 pre-season, and Riot shared only a handful of them with fans so far. It’s likely that the developer is still working on the concept to iron out the finer details, and even the items it shared can see significant changes until the pre-season kicks off.

The information currently available suggests that Mythic items will be the defining piece of every build with how they can modify other Legendary items. The items shared so far all carry a passive Mythic buff, but this also leaves a huge design space for Riot in the future. A mechanic like this has so much potential to grow, and we could even see Mythic items that can buff active abilities or ones with active spells as their Mythic buff, which would undoubtedly make every League game more unique than the other.

While their Mythic passives are what makes them stand out from the rest of the shop, the Mythic items also feature beefy stats and great buffs. These buffs are directly targeted to help a champion excel at its role, meaning they’ll be tailored for different needs and champions.

All the mythic items we currently know in League

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Riot’s vlog regarding Mythic items only shared three marksman items. The shared items give the impression that each Mythic item is looking to make up for its dedicated role’s weaknesses. While damage hasn’t been a problem for any farmed ADC unless they go up against mega-tanks, they struggle a lot against burst heavy line-ups, and staying alive becomes a spin-off of the movie Mission Impossible.

Here are the Mythic items that we know of so far.

Marksman

Galeforce

Screengrab via Riot Games

+60 attack damage

+ 15 percent attack speed

+20 percent critical strike chance Active: Dash a short distance (cannot cross walls) and deal 105-240 (+30 percent bonus AD) magic damage to a lowest health nearby enemy. Damage increases with enemy missing health. Mythic Passive: Empowers other Legendary Items with +2 percent Movement Speed.



Behemoth Slayer

Behemoth Slayer – Screengrab via Riot Games

+60 attack damage

+25 percent attack speed

+20 percent critical strike chance Every third attack deals 80-240 (+30 percent bonus AD) additional true damage. Mythic passive: Empowers other Legendary Items with five percent critical strike damage



Crimson Shieldbow

Crimson Shieldbow – Screengrab via Riot Games

+50 attack damage

+15 percent attack speed

+20 percent critical strike chance

+12 percent life steal When you take damage that would reduce you below 30 percent health, gain a 150-500 health shield for three seconds and 20 percent increased life steal for eight seconds.



Rumor mill

Screengrab via Riot Games

Though Riot only shared three items officially, it didn’t take long for the League community to find three more items in the recent vlog.

The image features three support items: Shurelya’s Reverie, Locket of the Iron Solari, and a new item that will be available with the upcoming season.

If the item list on the video is ordered like the one in the live servers, Athene’s Unholy Grail could be vaulted for the next season since it wasn’t featured in the shop. Though the following items aren’t confirmed to be Mythic items, Banner of Command will be making its return to the game while Spirit Visage will be granting 30 percent bonus healing and shielding.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available regarding the Mythic items.