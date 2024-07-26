What are elite enemies in LoL Swarm?

Across the four different maps in League of Legends‘ new PvE game mode Swarm, there are many different enemies you’ll encounter and destroy. From the small and inconsequential grunts to durable and destructive elite enemies, you must be prepared for every kind of foe on the battlefield.

Elite enemies are top-tier Primordian threats that are a lot tougher to dispatch than regular units and will need a good amount of firepower and coordination with your teammates, if you’re running a full squad. They can overwhelm any type of team composition if you aren’t careful and deal a good amount of damage to boot.

To prepare yourself for the onslaught, here is everything we know about elite enemies in League‘s new Swarm game mode.

Elite enemies in LoL Swarm, explained

Not your average baddie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elite enemies are a step above the regular units among the Primordian forces in Swarm and can be identified by their glowing exterior and larger stature when compared to basic enemy forces. They’re also tough to spot since they do not show up on the minimap like mini-bosses and don’t have health bars to mark them as a priority enemy. This means a group of elite enemies can easily sneak up on you if you aren’t aware, especially on higher difficulties with the number of enemies you encounter.

They’ll deal a decent amount of damage if left unchecked and can take a surprising amount of damage to destroy if you haven’t leveled up the right abilities, weapons, or passives. They only start showing up in the later stages of a game, which means your strength level should be enough to take them down with enough patience and elusiveness.

These elites will, however, drop a good amount of gold and experience points, while also giving you an access card that will level up or evolve the various weapons in your inventory. As a result, they can be a crucial resource of level-ups that you’ll need before you face off against the true boss of the stage.

