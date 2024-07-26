Image Credit: Bethesda
The stage at the LEC Winter Split, with spotlights illuminating the packed crowd.
Photo via Riot Games and LEC on Twitter
Category:
League of Legends

2024 LEC Season Finals – All teams, format, and schedule

The final countdown.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024

The final test has arrived for the strongest League of Legends teams in Europe as six of the region’s best are ready to collide at the 2024 LEC Season Finals.

This tournament represents the difference between a disappointing end to the year and a trip to the 2024 World Championship, with only two slots available for the six different hopefuls. Each team has worked extremely hard to earn a place at the Season Finals, with different fan bases across the region lining up to support their squad.

From indomitable League favorites like G2 Esports and Fnatic to underdogs like GIANTX and SK Gaming, there are plenty of players to watch as they aim for the stars to end the summer with a bang. Here’s all of the information you need to know about the 2024 LEC Season Finals.

All teams in LEC 2024 Season Finals

Berlin, Germany - July 12 --- during the 2024 League of Legends EMEA Championship Series, Summer Playoffs Week 1 at the Riot Games Arena on July 12 2024 in Berlin, Germany
Europe’s finest. Photo by Wojciech Wandzel via Riot Games

Throughout the year, LEC organizations worked hard to earn a spot in the Season Finals, whether it was through winning the 2024 Winter or Spring Split, finishing as a top three squad in the Summer Split, or ending with enough Championship Points to sneak into the event. There are six competing teams in the LEC Season Finals, and they are as follows:

  • Fnatic
  • G2 Esports
  • GIANTX
  • MAD Lions KOI
  • SK Gaming
  • Team BDS

This time around, G2 won both the Winter and Spring Splits, meaning the rest of the slots were filled with the second and third-best teams from the Summer Split, along with the teams with the most Championship Points outside of the top three.

What is the 2024 LEC Season Finals format?

LEC 2024 Season Finals bracket
A simple bracket for a chance at greatness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The format for the 2024 LEC Season Finals is simple. Teams are placed in a double-elimination bracket with best-of-five matches from the first series to the grand finals. The last two teams with the lowest number of Championship Points will be placed in the lower bracket, while the top four teams will collide first in the upper bracket.

The tournament will take place from Saturday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 1, when the Season Finals champion will be crowned. Those two finalists will, however, be automatically headed to Worlds 2024, alongside the team with the most Championship Points by the end of the tournament.

2024 LEC Season Finals schedule

The full schedule will be determined once the 2024 LEC Summer Split has ended.

