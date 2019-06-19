What are champion synergies in Teamfight Tactics, and how do they work?

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



Teamfight Tactics is Riot’s answer to the autobattler genre, a competitor to Auto Chess and Dota Underlords. There are some subtle differences that make Riot’s new gamemode quite intriguing, however. And one of the things stumping most new players is the synergies between champions and how they work.

Synergies in Teamfight Tactics are divided into two categories that are similar in function: Classes, and Origins. Because the game uses League champions, the Origins synergy generally applies to the species of the champion. For example, the Dragon Origin applies to Aurelion Sol and Shyvana or the Ninja Origin applies to Akali, Kennen, Shen, and Zed. Classes tend to diversify the role they play in the world of League as well as their role in the regular game.



Classes

Assassin

These champions jump across the map the farthest enemy and gains bonus Critical Strike Damage. For three Assassins present on the field, you will gain +150% critical strike damage, and that will go up to +350% when you have six on the field.

The following champions are Assassins: Kha’Zix, Zed, Pyke, Evelynn, Katarina, Rengar, Akali

Blademaster

Blademasters have a 35 percent chance to strike an extra time after their first attack. For three Blademasters on the field, you will get the single extra strike while six will allow two extra strikes

The following champions are Blademasters: Fiora, Shen, Aatrox, Gangplank, Draven, Yasuo

Brawler

Brawlers benefit from massive health boosts and two on the field will give +300 health to all Brawlers while four instead gives +700 health

The following champions are Brawlers: Warwick, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Volibear, Cho’Gath

Elementalist

For having three Elementalists on the field, at the start of combat, a giant Golem will spawn and aid your team. In addition to this, they also gain double mana from attacks

The following champions are Elementalists: Lissandra, Kennen, Brand, Anivia

Guardian

For having both Guardians on the field, any adjacent allies, as well as the Guardians, will receive +30 armor

The following champions are Guardians: Braum, Leona

Gunslinger

The Gunslingers figuratively flip a coin when they attack, as they have a 50 percent chance to fire an additional attack. Two Gunslingers will let them attack a single extra random enemy while four of them will allow them to attack all enemies in range

The following champions are Gunslingers: Graves, Tristana, Lucian, Gangplank, Miss Fortune

Knight

One of the tanky classes, Knights will block damage from basic attacks scaling with the amount on the field. Two will block 20 damage, four will block 40 and six will block 80

The following champions are Knights: Darius, Garen, Mordekaiser, Poppy, Sejuani, Kayle

Ranger

Rangers have a chance to double their attack speed every three seconds, a 25 percent at two Rangers and 65% at four.

The following champions are Rangers: Vayne, Varus, Ashe, Kindred

Shapeshifter

Shapeshifters gain massive health bonuses when collected together, gaining +100 percent maximum health when they transform if three are on the field. League personality William “Scarra” Li already demonstrated this to great effect with an unkillable Shyvana on stream the day of release.

The following champions are Shapeshifters: Nidalee, Elise, Shyvana, Gnar, Swain

Sorcerer

Sorcerers offer damage boosts to allies, giving +35 percent spell damage to allies when there are three Sorcerers on the field and that is almost tripled when there are six in play, with +100 spell damage.

The following champions are Sorcerers: Kassadin, Lulu, Ahri, Morgana, Veigar, Aurelion Sol, Karthus

Origins



Demon

When Demons attack, they have a chance to burn away all of their target’s current mana and then deal true damage to their target equal to that amount. Two Demons will result in a 30 percent chance to burn mana, while four will give a 50 percent chance and six will up that to 70 percent.

The following champions are Demons: Elise, Varus, Evelynn, Aatrox, Morgana, Brand, Swain

Dragon

Dragons are immune to all kinds of magic damage

The following champions are Dragons: Shyvana, Aurelion Sol

Exile

In classic soloqueue style, an Exile gains a shield equal to their maximum health at the start of combat if they are not adjacent to any allies.

The following champions are Exiles: Yasuo

Glacial

Glacials have a chance to stun enemies for two seconds on hit based on quantity. Two Glacials will give a 25 percent chance of a stun, while four will give 35 percent and six will increase that to 45 percent.

The following champions are Glacials: Braum, Lissandra, Ashe, Volibear, Sejuani, Anivia

Imperial

Imperials, when grouped, deal double damage. Two Imperials will give the damage boost to a random Imperial while all four will give the damage boost to all Imperials on the field

The following champions are Imperials: Darius, Katarina, Draven, Swain

Noble

Nobles are a bit nutty, giving +100 Armor and healing for 35 health on hit to a random ally when three Nobles are present but giving it to everyone when all six are present.

The following champions are Nobles: Fiora, Garen, Vayne, Lucian, Leona, Kayle

Ninja

A lone Ninja gains +40 percent Attack Damage while four will increase that to +60 percent.

The following champions are Ninjas: Shen, Zed, Kennen, Akali.

Pirate

Pirates are the capitalists of Teamfight Tactics, allowing savvy players to earn up to four additional gold after a battle against another player if three Pirates are in play.

The following champions are Pirates: Graves, Pyke, Gangplank, Miss Fortune.

Phantom

If three Phantoms are in play, they will curse an enemy (random) at the beginning of combat and reduce their HP to 100 for the fight.

The following champions are Phantoms: Mordekaiser, Kindred, Karthus.

Robot

Robots will always start a fight with full mana.

The following champions are Robots: Blitzcrank.

Void

An insanely strong synergy, if three Void champions are on the field all basic attacks from any ally will ignore half of the enemy’s Armor.

The following champions are from the Void: Kha’Zix, Kassadin, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath.

Wild

When Wild champions attack, they generate stacks of Fury to a maximum of 5. These stacks grant 8% attack speed, and when there are two Wild in play this will stack with each however when there are four it will spread to all allies instead.

The following champions are from the Wild: Warwick, Nidalee, Ahri, Rengar, Gnar

Yordle

A cluster of Yordles are hard to spot, and a group of three will make any attack against them have a 20% chance of missing while all six on the field will give any given attack a 50% chance of missing.

The following champions are Yordles: Tristana, Lulu, Poppy, Kennen, Veigar, Gnar



