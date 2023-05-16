Weibo Gaming brings former world champion coach to the LPL

Weibo Gaming are hoping they can snatch a Worlds 2023 spot by bringing in one of the most decorated coaches in League of Legends esports.

On May 16, Weibo Gaming confirmed the signing of Yang “Daeny” Dae-in as the new head coach for the LPL team. He will be leading the team for the rest of the season.

Following a disappointing 2023 LPL Spring Split, which saw the team only finish in the top six, the organization parted ways with head coach Easyhoon. Despite Weibo Gaming having a roster of some of the most talented players in the Chinese league, the team were unable to achieve the expected results.

Initially, former T1 head coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun was supposed to become the new hire for Weibo Gaming, but his endeavors with the Korean national team prevailed and the deal didn’t go through. As a result, Daeny was picked up.

Daeny previously worked with the world-champion roster of DAWMON KIA in 2020, before joining T1 for the 2021 season. The results with Faker’s team, however, were below expectations, and he was fired in the middle of the 2021 LCK Summer Split. As a result, he ended up going back to DWG KIA, where he stayed until the end of 2022.

Considering the ceiling of the lineup as well as the expectations of an organization like Weibo Gaming, Daeny will have to prove his worth leading a team of strong personalities.

The 2023 LPL Summer Split will kick off after the Mid-Season Invitational, but the starting date has yet to be confirmed.

