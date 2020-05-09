Volibear rework hits live League servers on May 28

The bear will be added to the PBE earlier.

If you find lightning and thunder scary, you might want to stay clear of Summoner’s Rift.

Volibear’s rework is hitting live League of Legends servers on May 28, Riot announced today. But fans can test out the thundergod early on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) starting May 12.

Today’s livestream event revealed tons of Volibear content, including reworked splash arts and a new champion bio.

Missed Volibear's reveal livestream?



⚡️Here's a recap of the storm!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kboNo2hXJU — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 9, 2020

Riot is commemorating Volibear’s release with an ARAM event starting today. Players jumping into the Howling Abyss will see the thunder god slam the bridge with his insane ursine force, knocking both teams into the air. Those who witness the event will get an exclusive emote that’s only available until May 12.

As soon as the event ends, players can test Voli out on the PBE.

The champion’s current iteration is outdated, having been released nearly nine years ago. League fans voted for Volibear and Fiddlesticks to receive champion updates last year. With the Harbinger of Doom’s rework hitting the Rift earlier this year, now it’s Volibear’s time to shine.