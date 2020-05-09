All of Volibear’s new splash art updates

The new Voli is bigger and better in every way.

After nine painstaking months of waiting, Volibear’s rework has finally been unveiled.

In recent years, Volibear has fallen to the wayside in the League of Legends meta and was overdue for a rework. Today, Riot Games revealed all, giving players a taste of what they can expect from the big bad bear on the Rift.

The new Voibear has clearly been in the gym, pumping iron and stocking up on protein. The big white polar bear is even bigger and he looks badass because of it.

Together with his default splash art, all of his skins—including Thunder Lord, Runeguard, Captain, El Rayo, and Northern Storm—have been updated. A new Thousand Pierced Volibear skin has also been revealed.

Here are all of the updated skins for Volibear’s rework.

Thunder Lord Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Northern Storm Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Runeguard Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Captain Volibear

Image via Riot Games

El Rayo Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Thousand Pierced Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Volibear’s rework will hit the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on May 12 and League’s live servers on May 28.