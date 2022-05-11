Vitality reportedly acquiring Haru as starting jungler, Bo as substitute jungler for 2022 LEC Summer Split

After a lackluster opening 2022 season, Team Vitality might be making some big moves for this summer. The organization has signed jungler Kang “Haru” Min-seung for its main League of Legends roster, while also picking up 20-year-old Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo as a prospect for the future, according to a report by Upcomer.

During the 2022 Spring Split, Vitality was touted as a surefire superteam that was headed to the LEC championship. With star players like Perkz, Alphari, and Carzzy getting signed during the offseason, most fans expected great things from such an experienced lineup. But they stumbled out of the gate and only managed to reach the second playoff round of the lower bracket.

As a result, the team has kicked some improvements into gear, starting with the jungle position. The roster move “was a request by the whole Vitality player roster and coaching staff” due to different ideas around how to play the mid-to-late game, according to the report. Selfmade is still reportedly under contract but will be on the bench for the foreseeable future.

Haru will be the next jungler up for Vitality, coming from the NLC as the starter for British organization X7 Esports. He helped the team win the regional league with a dominant sweep over Bifrost in the NLC Spring Finals, but they were eliminated by Team LDLC during the 2022 Spring European Masters quarterfinals.

Vitality will also have a secondary jungler waiting in the wings, though. Bo, a former FunPlus Phoenix member, will reportedly be signed and developed this year so that he can become a starting-level player for the 2023 season.

The young player was banned from competitive League for four months back in 2021 after he was caught match-fixing during the 2020 LDL season and was eventually phased out of the main roster by veteran jungler Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang. If he does join Vitality, he’d have a chance to prove himself once more as an up-and-coming talent in a new home.