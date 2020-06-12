Vitality pick up first win of LEC Summer Split against S04

Vitality won their first match of the 2020 LEC Summer Split today in a 46-minute game against Schalke04.

Vitality’s revamped roster looked great together, playing cohesively as a unit with ADC Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos leading the way on Ezreal.

Great start for our @LEC squad who takes their 1st victory in their 1st game of the Split, sah what a pleasure 🤩 #VforVictory pic.twitter.com/dN8QVwkM5P — 🐝 Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) June 12, 2020

The game was even for the most part, with both teams trading objectives across the map. After juggling around the map and farming well, the teams clashed when the dragon count was tied at three apiece. The next dragon would grant either team the Ocean Dragon Soul, so it was a high priority objective.

Vitality came out strong from the Dragon Soul fight, acquiring it and wiping S04’s players. Comp’s Ezreal was dominant in teamfights, especially with the support of rookie Labros “labrov” Papoutsakis on Yuumi. His positioning and superior mechanics shut down S04’s attempts at winning teamfights.

After securing a third Baron, Vitality pushed into Schalke’s base to end the game and acquire their first win of the split.

Vitality went through significant offseason roster changes, replacing their jungler, mid laner, and support from the previous season after finishing the LEC Spring Split in 10th place.

While their opponent today wasn’t much higher than Vitality in the Spring Split standings, Schalke put up a good fight and were the favorites heading into the game considering their performance toward the end of the split. Vitality might be starting their redemption arc if they can continue to produce performances like this.

Vitality will be tested on Sunday, June 14, however, when they face G2 Esports at 1pm CT.