Vitality introduces 2020 LEC Summer Split roster and coaching staff

Team Vitality unveiled its LEC and Academy rosters for the upcoming 2020 LEC Summer Split today after three weeks of tryouts, interviews, and psychological tests.

Vitality’s main League of Legends team features Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet in the top lane, jungler Cantoursna “Nji” An, mid laner Aljoša “Milica” Kovandžić, Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos as AD carry, and Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis as his bottom lane support.

Three intense weeks of tryouts have been necessary to build what we think is the best team possible for us moving forward.

While keeping it humble, our first objective is simple: qualify for LEC Summer Split playoffs. #VforVictory *pending Riot approval* pic.twitter.com/dOgRGBk5HK — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) May 19, 2020

Longtime support Jakub “Jactroll” Skurzyński will be sharing time with Labrov this season, while 19-year-old jungle prospect Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet will be headed back to the team’s Academy squad to further develop his skills.

Following our League of Legends rosters announcement, we have a special message for @Skeanz_lol and for all the young players around. pic.twitter.com/6q9ZBlnLAP — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) May 19, 2020

Vitality acknowledged that Skeanz’s LEC debut was a bit premature and might have “hindered [his] progress” in becoming a better player. The team didn’t rule out a possible return to the LEC, but only if his performances and growth in the LFL justify it.

These changes were made in response to Vitality’s lackluster performance during the previous season, where they fell down to last place with an abysmal 2-16 record. It was the worst finish in the organization’s history and major adjustments were clearly needed if they wanted to become a top team once again.

The last time Vitality finished as a top-three team was during the 2018 Summer Split. Fans of the team are hoping these new faces can help turn things around for Vitality when the 2020 LEC Summer Split begins on June 12.