Vitality officially starts major LEC roster overhaul by moving on from Perkz

Ahead of the 2024 League of Legends EMEA Championship season, one of the most decorated mid laners in the region, Luka “Perkz” Perković, is a free agent.

Team Vitality officially bid him farewell today. This news, initially reported earlier this week, was confirmed by the team on X.

After two years as our midlaner it's time to say goodbye to @Perkz



Through a journey with ups and downs we will always appreciate your hard work and dedication to our club while you were here.



We wish you all the best in your next adventure 💛 pic.twitter.com/SENaylYspl — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) October 27, 2023

In a heartfelt video announcing his departure, Team Vitality expressed their gratitude to Perkz for his two years with the organization. Perkz joined Vitality at the end of 2021, replacing LIDER in what was then touted as Europe’s superteam, but despite early promise they failed to capitalize on their potential, leading to changes in the roster. Despite the results, Perkz remained as the core leader of the team.

This year Vitality began the season strongly, clinching the Winter Split regular season top spot. Yet their momentum ended during the group stage, and they only managed to rebound during the Spring Split playoffs, ultimately securing third place. Unfortunately, this success did not carry over into the summer, as Vitality concluded their run during the regular stage. For Perkz the result marked his worst performance in the region’s competition since the beginning of his career.

Team Vitality’s decision to part ways with Perkz signals the beginning of a major roster overhaul as they seek to reposition themselves in the competitive LEC landscape. And Perkz’s availability on the market will undoubtedly stir interest among various teams looking to strengthen their rosters: As a veteran mid laner with a wealth of international experience, he could bring not only great mechanical skill, but also valuable leadership qualities.

The official off-season for the League‘s competitive scene has yet to begin as the market typically opens around December after the conclusion of the World Championship. However, with the recent announcements of several teams allowing their players to explore new opportunities and the arrival of a new organization on the scene, fans are already getting hyped up for the 2024 LEC season.

