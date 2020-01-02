Visa issues might delay Broxah, Cain, and Shernfire’s debuts for Team Liquid

Team Liquid is currently facing the prospect of three of its League of Legends players becoming unable to play at the start of the 2020 LCS Spring Split.

Liquid’s Owner Steve Arhancet announced on Twitter that delays for visas for players like jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, head coach Jang “Cain” Nu-ri, and Academy jungler Shern “Shernfire” Cherng Tai, are currently ongoing with no resolution currently in sight.

Steve Arhancet on Twitter So this sucks, there are delays processing visas for Cain, Broxah and Shernfire. We hope they all may be able to compete at the start of season, but that may not happen. This has also affected our Jan team practice. We are evaluating backup options should they be required. 😢

The delays have already thrown a spanner in the works for the team’s pre-season preparations, with Arhancet stating that the visa issues have already “affected our Jan team practice” with days to go until the start of the season.

Visa issues aren’t uncommon in esports but the scale of the delay could lead to a rocky start of the year for new-look Liquid. The team is already looking to evaluate backup options to fill in gaps on both squads should it come to that.

The LCS Spring Split begins on Jan. 25, so Liquid still has a bit of time to see the Visas got through but at the slim chance they do not, we could see a couple of temporary players on stage for the first few weeks.