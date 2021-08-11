Viego no longer gets invisibility, movement speed, or attack speed buffs from Harrowed Path if it doesn’t hit terrain due to new bug in Patch 11.16

In League of Legends’ most recent event, the game’s newest champion Viego was taken down by the Sentinels and the forces of good. Patch 11.16 seems to be reflecting this defeat with a new bug that’s taken away an important aspect of the champion’s kit.

In 11.16, players have discovered that the Ruined King no longer gains invisibility from his E ability, Harrowed Path, if it doesn’t hit terrain. This isn’t an isolated issue, either. The bug consistently happens in any place around the map at any time when the ability is used and it doesn’t hit a wall.

This is a significant bug that should be fixed soon, but many players have made jokes around the glitch, saying that it’s lore-accurate since Viego has lost his power of the Black Mist after the events of the Sentinels of Light event. Others are saying that this bug is actually welcome since he’d feel a bit more balanced without the invisibility.

In Dot Esports’ testing, whenever Harrowed Path is used near enemy minions, they stopped attacking Viego for a split second but they immediately resume attacking afterward. The invisibility visual effect also never activates, and more importantly, the player doesn’t get an increase in attack speed or movement speed. This is a game-changer for Viego players since their damage output will be lowered significantly in fights where they aren’t able to hit a wall with their E.

Riot hasn’t made a statement about the bug yet. But since the champion is being used frequently in both solo queue and the pro scene, we should expect this glitch to be fixed in a mini-patch soon.

