Viego disabled in LCS ‘until further notice,’ according to tweet from 100 Thieves jungler Closer

The best Viego player in the West is going to have to find a Plan B.

According to a Tweet posted by 100 Thieves jungler Closer, Viego has been temporarily disabled in the LCS. The North American League of Legends tournament is scheduled to begin its Spring Playoffs later this week, and Closer, a noted Viego main, could be one of the many players affected by the sudden change.

According to a screencapped message from a Riot Games’ employee posted by Closer on Twitter, Viego has been disabled from competitive play in the LCS due to a “game-breaking bug.” Riot has not provided a timetable as to when the champion will be restored to a playable state.

During the LCS Spring Split, Closer played four games on Viego, a champion that has become synonymous with his name dating back to the 2021 season. Three of those games came during the last week, when 100 Thieves ripped off seven consecutive wins to secure the third seed in the LCS Spring Playoffs.

Viego became an instrumental pick in 100 Thieves’ run to the postseason, but now it’s unclear if the champion will be available for the team’s first playoff game on Thursday, March 23, and how the sudden change may impact their strategies.

In Korea’s LCK, Viego is currently disabled due to a bug regarding his interactions with Aphelios, as per the league’s official broadcast.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot Games for further information regarding the reason why Viego has been disabled in North America.