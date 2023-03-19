Here is the bracket for the 2023 LCS Spring Split playoffs

The field is set, and the playoffs begin later this week.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split has wrapped up its regular season, and now, the league will shift its focus to the Spring Playoffs. After a flurry of tiebreaker games on the Spring Split’s final day, the top six teams in the playoff bracket have been decided.

After an eight-game day on the final day of the split, it was determined that Cloud9 would serve as the league’s top seed in the Spring Playoffs, with FlyQuest right behind them at number two. Unlike other leagues’ formats, C9 and FlyQuest are not rewarded with a first-round bye for finishing in the top two. Instead, the fifth and sixth-place squads—Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians—are slotted directly into the lower bracket of the playoffs, meaning each of their games has win-or-go-home implications.

The Spring Split playoffs begin right after the conclusion of the split, with no off-week in-between the end of the regularly scheduled games and the start of the postseason. All matches played during the Spring Playoffs will be best-of-fives.

Here is the bracket and the schedule of matches for the 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs.

Image via Riot Games, LCS

Thursday, March 23 (Match 1)

FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

Friday, March 24 (Match 2)

Cloud9 vs. CLG

Saturday, March 25 (Match 3)

Loser of Match 2 vs. Golden Guardians

Sunday, March 26 (Match 4)

Loser of Match 1 vs. Evil Geniuses

Thursday, March 30 (Match 5)

Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2

Friday, March 31 (Match 6)

Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4

Saturday, April 8 (Lower Bracket Finals)

Loser of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6

Sunday, April 9 (Spring Finals)

Winner of Match 5 vs. Lower Bracket winners

The 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs will begin with second-seeded FlyQuest taking on the third-seed 100 Thieves. The following day, top-seeded C9 will play fourth-place CLG. In the lower bracket, Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians await the losers of those two respective matches.

The Spring Split playoff bracket will conclude on Sunday, April 9, with the LCS Spring Finals in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two teams present in that series will represent North America at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational.