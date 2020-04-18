Victory Five fail to win a match in LPL’s Spring Split 2020

After losing their last match against Vici Gaming today, Victory Five finished their spring League of Legends season with a match record of 0-16 and a combined game record of 1-32. The team’s only game win was against the second-worst team in the LPL, LNG Esports.

The organization hasn’t had much success since it joined the LPL in 2018, but the results of this split set a new record for them. They went from 13th in LPL Spring 2019 with a score of 4-11 to 17th with a score of 0-16.

With VG's win, BLG SN and LGD has lost the ticket to playoffs. It also means V5 goes down as the team who never won a set game in a single split, and LNG as the team who gave V5 their only win as they beat V5 2-1. — Ran (@ran_lpl) April 18, 2020

No team in a major region has set this record up until now. Victory Five should look into rebuilding for next season if they want to put up a better fight than the current iteration of the roster.

One could give them the benefit of the doubt for this performance after their roster went through a shaky period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the entire world. Some players became inactive due to being stuck in quarantine zones, resulting in roster swaps. While their road is over in LPL’s Spring Split, the playoffs will begin shortly next week after the regular season games are over.

The top eight teams of LPL’s Spring Split standings will battle for the title of the LPL champion starting next week on April 22. Tune in on the official Riot LPL broadcast channel to see who will emerge victorious in this fierce battle.