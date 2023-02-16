Vayne mid? Caps teases he has a lot more tricks up his sleeve for 2023 LEC Winter Playoffs

G2 Esports’ Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther is known for bringing out off-meta picks in the LEC, and it looks like he could be preparing some for the 2023 LEC Winter Playoffs.

The mid laner has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to champion pool, he revealed in an interview with The Loadout from Feb. 15, which was conducted after G2 beat MAD Lions to secure themselves a spot in the 2023 LEC Winter Playoffs.

The Dane was specifically asked about potentially bringing Vayne into the mid lane, and while Caps underlined that he’s “not sure about Vayne,” he also has “a lot of surprises.” The 23 year old isn’t afraid to stray away from the meta, though he did admit that “they just have to be in the right situation.”

Furthermore, Caps pointed out how MAD Lions banned Zac in their second game against G2, which was most likely targeted at the mid laner. During the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Season, Caps picked Zac versus Astralis, which was pivotal in their quick and dominating victory. “Maybe there will be some other picks they’ll have to ban soon,” Caps said.

Caps also admitted that he loves best-of-threes and best-of-fives since they allow players more flexibility when it comes to picks. And with the new LEC format this year, G2 will surely play a lot more of such series, and we’ll hopefully see some off-meta picks from Caps.

Long-time LEC and Caps fans would’ve probably loved to see the Dane go for Vayne. He did so for the first time in the 2018 EU LCS Summer Playoffs semifinals against Misfits. The pick was met with disbelief from many, but ultimately it carried the game and Fnatic into the 2-1 lead in the series.

G2 and Caps will return with the 2023 LEC Winter Playoffs, which are scheduled to begin this Monday, Feb. 20.