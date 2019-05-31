Vander moves up to Rogue’s main roster ahead of 2019 LEC Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Rogue has officially promoted support player Oskar “Vander” Bogdan from its academy team to its main roster just one week before the LEC returns.

After competing in the EU LCS finals last year, Vander spent the LEC’s Spring Split on Rogue’s academy team, which saw better results than its LEC counterpart, locking down first place in Ultaliga with an impressive 13-1 record.

“I’m not going to lie but it was tough getting no LEC offers after competing in the EU LCS finals,” Vander said. “Rogue gave me the chance to prove myself and now I’m back for revenge. There are nine teams on my list that I want to beat.”

Vander will fill in as the team’s support after Rogue traded Kim “Wadid” Bae-in for FlyQuest’s academy mid laner Marcin “Selfie” Wolski earlier this month. Shortly after, the European org promoted the majority of its own academy team to its main lineup, and today’s official promotion of Vander marks the finalization of the team’s roster.

Rogue struggled to find success during the 2019 LEC Spring Split, ending in last place with a measly 2-16 record. Since then, the team has parted ways with jungler Mateusz “Kikis” Szkudlarek and mid laner Chres “Sencux” Laursen.

The LEC returns for its Summer Split on June 7 with a match between G2 Esports and Splyce. Rogue’s new roster will play their first match of the split against Misfits Gaming at 2pm CT on the same day.