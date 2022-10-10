With the launch of the Worlds 2022 event in League of Legends, the game also saw the return of the ever-popular arcade event queue, URF (aka Ultra Rapid Fire). And now that we have a week’s worth of data on the new event, we can confidently shout out the strongest, stompiest carries in the mode.

Without further ado, here is our comprehensive guide on the five best hyper-carries in URF in League’s Patch 12.19.

Kayle

Kayle’s newest skin, Sun-Eater, was released in April 2022. | Image via Riot Games

If you’re looking for a monster hyper carry to steamroll your URF games, Kayle has been near the top of the list for at least the last four URF cycles.

Kayle has a single weakness in URF: She doesn’t get her range until level six. But the greatly reduced cooldown on her E ability, Starfire Spellblade, allows Kayle to still be respectable at poking in the early lane phase. Her empowered auto attacks with E also do a heap of damage to champions at level one, which can come in handy for cleaning up kills in the skirmish that happens in the top lane at the start of almost every game.

If you’re experienced at Kayle or if you’re good at playing it safe, mid lane is obviously where you want to be; very few champions benefit from the increased experience gains of a solo lane than Kayle. Side lanes might not provide the same experience boost but if you’re surviving more with the support of a teammate, you will more than make up the XP.

Regardless of where you are, try and pick up a few jungle camps whenever you have the chance. The end goal for Kayle is to reach the level 11 and 16 breakpoints, which is when she really begins to pop off. You’ll want to get to those breakpoints as soon as possible.

Kayle URF build guide

Runes and summoner spells: To build Kayle, start with Lethal Tempo, Triumph, Alacrity, and Last Stand in the Precision tree. If you notice the other team is exceptionally tanky, consider switching Last Stand to Cut Down. Then, pick Bone Plating and Overgrowth in the Resolve tree, and round out your page with Attack Speed, Adaptive Force, and Armor shards.

Flash and Ghost are the only correct choices for Kayle’s summoner spells.

Start and skill build: Upon loading into the game, grab an Amplifying Tome and raise your E ability. Your skill priority will be R > E > Q > W.

Item build: Kayle’s core item build is Berserker Greaves first, Nashor’s Tooth second, and the Riftmaker Mythic third. From there, you can either build Wit’s End fourth if the enemy team has a lot of magic damage, or you can go for Rabadon’s Deathcap for a ton of damage. If you do go for Wit’s fourth, Rabadon’s is a must-buy for your fifth item.

For your sixth item, you have several options. If you’re noticing the enemy team is slippery or runs a lot, Rylai’s Crystal Scepter is a good choice. If the enemy team is excessively tanky, go for Void Staff. And if the opposing team is squishy and loves to fight, you might enjoy blowing them up with Lich Bane.

Veigar

Monster Tamer Veigar was released in August 2022. | Image via Riot Games

Much like Kayle, Veigar is a patience play. But also like Kayle, it very often pays off. Veigar is another champion that has been near the top of the URF win-rate list for every cycle of the event in recent memory.

Similar to the way Kayle is always going to be an unstoppable death-ball at the end of every game because of her incredible level 11 and 16 passive kicks, Veigar’s Phenomenal Evil Power passive makes him practically impossible to deal with late in games.

Every time an enemy champion is hit by any of Veigar’s abilities (including his Event Horizon E ability), Veigar gains one bonus ability power. Every kill or assist gives Veigar an additional five AP. As you can imagine, being able to spam abilities quickly and without limits in URF allows Veigar to build up this incredible passive bonus at a rapid rate, making him arguably the greatest per-ability damage dealer in all of League of Legends when it comes to the late stages of an URF game.

Veigar URF build guide

While some players prefer to build Veigar like a tank (his passive makes him a one-shot threat late in games regardless of his items), we like to go with a traditional damage build.

Runes and summoner spells: When it comes to URF, Veigar uses the Domination tree. Start your build with Dark Harvest, Taste of Blood, Eyeball Collection, and Treasure Hunter. Add Nullifying Orb and Transcendence from the Sorcery tree and round out your page with two Adaptive Force and one Armor shard.

Grab Flash and Ghost for your summoner spells, both of which will help you engage or disengage and chase down runners.

Start and skill build: Upon spawning into the game, grab an Amplifying Tome for your starting item. For your first ability, most people prefer to raise E at level on to try and guarantee their team some kills in the initial top lane skirmish. We always go for Q (Baleful Strike) at level one. Given the five-vs-five nature of that first fight in the top lane, Veigar’s Q will let you farm a ton of passive stacks right off the bat. Unlike E, Q can also help you secure several kills.

Even in games where we don’t pick up any level one kills, it’s very common for us to start the lane phase with an additional 30 to 40 ability power thanks to Q-spamming Veigar’s passive. There’s also an added benefit of not starting the lane phase with the disadvantage of not having a damage ability for initial poke and CS.

If you do choose to follow this guide and go with Q at level one, you’ll definitely want to add E at level two before adding W (Dark Matter) at level three. From there, your skill max priority will be R > Q > W > E.

Item build: Veigar’s core item build in URF is Luden’s Echo first, Sorcerer’s Shoes second, and Rabadon’s Deathcap third. From there, you have two options. If the enemy has problematic CC or one-shot abilities (Annie, Malphite, Zed, and Blitzcrank are some common annoyances), go with Banshee’s Veil for your fourth item. If you’re not having those problems, build Shadowflame. For your fifth item, grab whichever of those two items you didn’t get and then complete your build with a Void Staff.

Cheese build: If you’re really looking to stick it to your opponents, Veigar also has a cheese build that makes him incredibly hard to kill. Instead of Luden’s Echo, you grab Crown of the Shattered Queen in its place. Not only is Crown much cheaper than most Mythic items, but it also gives you a shield that protects you from all one-shot combos in the game (such as Malphite’s R or an Annie flash combination). Pair that with Banshee’s Veil and Zhonya’s Hourglass and then add Shadowflame and Rabadon’s Deathcap. Not only will this build still do enough damage to one-shot everybody, but you will also be borderline unkillable.

Fiora

Bewitching Fiora was a Halloween-themed skin released by Riot in October 2021. | Image via Riot Games

Unlike Kayle and Veigar, Fiora is not a fan of waiting around. Having unbelievable killing power starting at level one, Fiora is a true hyper-carry from the beginning to the end of every URF match.

Not only do Fiora’s abilities synergize brilliantly with URF’s low cooldown environment, but her preferred build is also heavily focused on life steal (or, as Riot likes to call it, physical vamp) and damage reduction. This makes her a monster to deal with on the Rift.

Fiora URF build guide

Given how strong she is for all situations, there really isn’t much need to deviate off the standard build path for Fiora, which goes as follows:

Runes and summoner spells: Domination used to be a legitimate option for Fiora’s primary tree but the removal of Ravenous Hunter greatly nerfed that path. Instead, we’ll go with Precision here and pick Conqueror, Triumph, Alacrity, and Coup De Grace. Add Taste of Blood and Treasure Hunter from Domination as your secondary tree and then round it out with Attack Speed, Adaptive Force, and Armor.

Your first summoner spell will be Flash, while your second can be Ghost, Exhaust, or Ignite based on your preference and playstyle. We prefer Exhaust here as an extra layer of protection to deal with out-of-control hyper carries the other team may have, such as Jax, Vi, and Master Yi. Ignite becomes a more enticing option if the enemy team has heavy regeneration capabilities, like with Dr. Mundo, Swain, Vladimir, or Soraka.

Start and skill build: Buy a Long Sword and a Refillable Potion for your first items and raise Q – Lunge for your first ability. Your overall skill priority will be R > Q > E > W.

Item build: Fiora’s core build will start with Divine Sunderer first. Add Mercury’s Treads for your boots or go with Plated Steelcaps if the enemy team is overly AD-based. Round out your core build with Ravenous Hydra third and Death’s Dance or Blade of the Ruined King fourth. If the enemy team has a ton of magic damage on it, consider adding a Maw of Malmortius. The best options to complete your build are whichever you didn’t get between Death’s Dance and Blade of the Ruined King, along with Guardian Angel or Bloodthirster.

Vi

Arcane Vi was available for free to all League of Legends players in November 2021 as part of a promotion for the hit animated series Arcane. | Image via Riot Games

Just like Fiora, Vi is a huge damage and kill threat beginning at level one and only gets better the more abilities she unlocks. The low cooldowns URF provides her gap-closing kit along with the amazing damage Vi’s abilities provide make her almost impossible to outrun and almost impossible to beat once she catches you.

Vi URF build guide

Vi loves all sorts of items in League and can effectively explore any range of build paths, including full-tank, bruiser, and damage carry. For the purpose of this guide, we’ll go with the current “meta” option, which is all about that DPS.

Runes and summoner spells: Start off with Domination and pick Hail of Blades, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, and Relentless Hunter. Add Triumph and Alacrity from the Precision tree and complete your build with Attack Speed, Adaptive Force, and Armor.

Start and skill build: Grab a Long Sword and a Refillable Potion and raise Vi’s Q ability, Vault Breaker. Grab E – Relentless Blows at level three and W – Denting Blows at level three. You will then max your abilities in that same order, going R > Q > E > W.

Item build: Start your core build with Eclipse, which will be our Mythic item of choice. Add Mercury’s Treads or Plated Steelcaps depending on the enemy team’s composition, and grab The Collector for your third item. From there, Essence Reaver and Death’s Dance are both good options for your next items, while Infinity Edge and Lord Dominik’s Regards always work well too. If you’re far enough ahead that you aren’t stressing about what your sixth item is, you can give yourself an extra layer of protection with Guardian Angel.

Tristana

Spirit Blossom Tristana is one of the newest skins in League of Legends and is currently available in a discount bundle that was released with the Worlds 2022 event. | Image via Riot Games

It might be entirely a matter of preference but, for us, there is nothing quite like running people down in League of Legends with a well-fed marksman. Thankfully for ADC mains, and for fans of extremely strong champions in general, Tristana is an absolute beast in URF.

Tristana is adept at hopping in from off the screen, blowing up the majority of champions in League in a handful of auto attacks, and refusing to elaborate any further.

Not only does URF’s great cooldown environment help Tristana’s mobility by making her Rocket Jump W ability much more available, but Trist also makes great use of the naturally boosted attack speed available in the event mode when it comes to setting off her Explosive Charge E ability.

Tristana URF build guide

Runes and summoner spells: Pick Domination as your primary tree and grab Hail of Blades as your keystone to help you rapidly set off several charges of every E you throw on opposing champions. Round out your primary tree with Taste of Blood, Eyeball Collection, and Treasure Hunter. Select Precision for your secondary tree and add Triumph and Bloodline. Round out your page with Attack Speed, Adaptive Force, and Armor shards.

Grab Flash and Exhaust for your summoner spells.

Start and skill build: Upon landing on the Rift, grab a Long Sword and a Refillable Potion, and raise Tristana’s E ability. Once you’ve gotten all three starting abilities by level three, max your skills in the order of R > E > Q > W.

Item build: Your three-item core on Tristana will almost always be Kraken Slayer first, Berserker Greaves second, and The Collector third. From there, grab Bloodthirster and Infinity Edge next in whatever order you prefer, and then complete your build with Guardian Angel or Lord Dominik’s Regards depending on the enemy team’s composition and builds at that time.

At the end of the day, URF is a mode where you will have fun regardless of what champion you’re playing. The right items and skill choices can make almost any champion choice tough to deal with. But if your mission is unfettered domination of the Rift, adding Kayle, Veigar, Fiora, Vi, and Tristana to your URF rotation is a great place to start.

Despite wildly different playstyles and different points in the game where they truly activate, these five champions will win you games a lot more often than not.

Happy hunting.