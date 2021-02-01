Upset: ‘I definitely think we will be better than Rogue with time’

"I don’t want to take anything away from Rogue, I think they are doing really well right now."

Last weekend, Fnatic showed the LEC their true potential as a team. Despite losing to MAD Lions on Jan. 30 in an explosive series, the League of Legends team is clearly scaling up, just like they tend to do at the start of every season.

After losing franchise player Rekkles to rivals G2 during the offseason, the question mark surrounding Fnatic’s bot lane grew larger and larger until Upset was announced as the team’s AD carry in November. The inconsistent performance of the team over the opening weekend of the 2021 LEC Spring Split raised questions as to whether this roster was fitting after all. But Upset told Dot Esports that adaptation is key.

“We had a worse idea of how we wanted to play the game [in the first two games],” Upset said. “We are getting close every day, I feel like. It’s a combination of working more with each other and feeling more comfortable with each other.”

While Fnatic work on their imperfections, a not-so-new challenger is on the move. Rogue has started the season with five wins in five games and seemingly has the potential to come in first place in the split once again. Although Rogue is turning heads with its revamped roster, Upset is confident Fnatic will rise above them.

“I definitely think we will be better than Rogue with time,” Upset said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Rogue, I think they are doing really well right now. We are a little bit more wild, we play very structured and very consistent, which I think is a huge strength, but once we figure out a bit more how to play together, this will give us a big edge.”

