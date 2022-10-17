This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset” Lipp shed some light on the main reason behind his team’s failure at the tournament.

The European squad were condemned to fail at Worlds 2022 thanks to a lack of practice, Upset explained in an interview with Nerd Street. “I think we never really reached our full potential just because of the way we approached practice.”

The German went into detail about how Fnatic players were unwell after the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs, which prevented them from preparing adequately for Worlds 2022. Fnatic “didn’t practice very much” and “had trouble practicing efficiently together,” he said.

Fnatic’s start to the Worlds 2022 campaign was also uncertain since the team had to bring in two substitutes for the start of the play-in stage after Upset and Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov’s tested positive for COVID-19. Upset, thankfully, managed to arrive in time for the first day of the event, while his support joined the squad the following day.

Despite failing to make it out of the group stage following a 2-4 record in Group A, Upset has cherished the time he’s had with Fnatic over the last several years and thanks fans for their support. “My life has been great these past two years, I’m happy to be in a place in my career where I am always competing for the top,” he said.

The German didn’t share any details about his or Fnatic’s future.