Upcoming League season 10 buffs aim to improve junglers’ early-game XP

Riot game designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang broke down the jungle XP buffs slated to hit the Rift soon in a tweet today.

After League of Legends junglers complained of being far under-leveled in comparison to other roles, Riot devs are increasing XP gain from the four to 18-minute mark. While the preseason jungle nerfs certainly affected high-rank players, it was most felt in lower elos where players have less consistent clear paths.

Here are the upcoming jungle XP changes in League.

“Adding back around 20 EXP per minute from minutes four to 18 (half of what junglers lost),” according to Captain Gameplay. “Using Monster Hunter to do this so that jungler get more jungle farm post-laning phase. Buffing Krugs relatively, but pushing value into medium and mini krugs which often get ignored. Attempting to break funnel’s legs.”

Monster Hunter Buff

Experience large monsters grant changed from 50 to 60.

First large monster bonus changes from 165 XP to 150 XP.

Penalty from excessively farming minions changed from -10 gold on minions, removed on jungle item completion to -13 gold on minions, removed at 14 minutes.

Krugs

Krug camp total XP changed from 160 to 165.

Krug camp XP and gold redistributed Large Krug base XP changed from 55 to 36. Medium Krug base XP changed from 15 to 17. Small Krug base XP changed from 10 to 13. Large Krug base gold changed from 65 to 41. Medium Krug base gold changed from 10 to 12. Small Krug base gold changed from five to eight.



Blue and Red Buff

Base XP changed from 115 to 110.

Monster XP level scaling

Levels one to three are unchanged.

Level four changed from 1.025x to 1.075x.

Levels five to six changed from 1.1x to 1.15x.

Level seven is unchanged.

Riot hasn’t revealed when the jungle changes will hit the live servers, but it’ll likely be in the next patch.