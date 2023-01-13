Unreal penta kill at the Nexus boosts Ezreal to victory in League

Penta kills in League of Legends aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. But they still rarely happen in two-vs-five scenarios while defending the Nexus.

One Ezreal player posted a penta kill on League’s subreddit on Jan. 12 after pulling off a valiant two-vs-five defense.

Ezreal and Lulu were defending the base against the enemy team. Instead of surrendering to defeat, Ezreal’s impressive skill shots secured him the penta, which paved the way to victory.

The clip began shortly after the enemy team eliminated three of Ezreal’s allies, judging by their death timers. After taking down the bot lane inhibitor, they clearly wanted to get the job done and destroyed the Nexus turrets.

They next focused on the Nexus, ignoring Ezreal, who was more than capable of putting up a last stand. After lowering the enemies’ health enough, he went in with Arcane Shift and finished the job in a span of a few seconds.

The game went on for another 10 minutes, but luckily for the Ezreal player, it ended with his team’s victory according to OP.GG. As expected, with a 13/2/7 KDA, the Prodigal Explorer was the star of the show.

League players often focus on the Nexus to finish the game while they have a chance. In most cases, this is the right thing to do. But when there’s a fed carry trying to defend it, consider locking them down first unless you want to end up like Ezreal’s opponents.