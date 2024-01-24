Category:
League of Legends

Ultraliga suspends 2 LoL pros while conducting investigation for supposed match fixing

Covering all of their bases.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 03:53 pm
Heimerdinger stares at the rubble of an explosion which has also blown his hair back and singed his mustache.
Image via Riot Games

Cheating on a professional League of Legends stage is rare, but there are instances where Riot Games must step in and make some tough decisions. In the Ultraliga, for example, two players have been suspended for two games after threatening the integrity of an official match with their gameplay.

Iron Wolves’ jungler Wen “Kylin” Zheng and mid laner Shuai “Odin” Wang have been suspended for two games by Ultraliga after their match against Team ESCA Gaming on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The league released an official statement on the match and the subsequent actions, stating that both players’ violated a rule where “teams are expected to play at their best at all times within any League match.”

Players must also avoid “any behavior that potentially threatens the actual or perceived integrity” of the games, and during the match, Odin and Kylin were seen making some suspiciously bad plays that brought down scrutiny from the League community.

Additionally, Ultraliga and Riot will be conducting an investigation on any possible forms of matchfixing that could have been conducted by the players. Matchfixing is a rare form of cheating, but has happened a handful of times across multiple levels of pro League over the past decade.

There were multiple instances that were used as evidence from the public, including one moment where Kylin wasted his ultimate ability and flash on a mind-boggling play. In another teamfight, Odin fumbled through the skirmish without using abilities, and near the end of the game, he also failed to destroy an inhibitor at one health before dying.

Hilariously enough, Iron Wolves still managed to win the match due to the superhuman efforts of the team’s top laner, Paweł “HeSSZero” Karwot, who finished with 12 kills on Gwen. He was able to take over most of the mid-to-late game teamfights with ease, even though they were getting minimal help from their jungler and mid laner.

Iron Wolves also released a statement around the situation, and said that “the unprofessional behavior from Odin and Kylin [in] yesterday’s match vs. ESCA was completely unacceptable.” They do, however, hope people await the results of Riot’s investigation, before lowering their judgement upon the team and the players involved.

related content
Read Article LoL’s free champion rotation: Jan. 23
A cast of League of Legends champions.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s free champion rotation: Jan. 23
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Jan 24, 2024
Read Article LCS viewership plunges again in 2024’s first week but there’s a good reason why
Immortals and FlyQuest, two teams in the LCS, battle on stage in the 2024 LCS Spring Split for League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS viewership plunges again in 2024’s first week but there’s a good reason why
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Here are the LoL Patch 14.2 patch notes
Talon, in his Primal Ambush skin, attacks an enemy with red blades in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the LoL Patch 14.2 patch notes
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All the games and projects Riot Games is still working on after the layoffs
A gamer in a high-backed seat plays a game of League of Legends in front of a blurry crowd
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
All the games and projects Riot Games is still working on after the layoffs
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Jan 23, 2024
Read Article LoL’s champion and skin sale: Jan. 22
Vayne scouting the battlefield with Sylas next to her.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s champion and skin sale: Jan. 22
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Jan 23, 2024
Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.