Best AD carries to pair with Yuumi in League of Legends

Yuumi is one of the most polarizing champions in League of Legends. She’s frequently top 30 in pick rate in solo queue, but she’s also often seen in the top 10 ban rates according to OP.GG. Yet even with all this positive and negative attention, her win rate sits far below average at 47.74 percent across all levels of play.

Whether you love or hate the Magical Cat, you’re likely to see her in a good deal of your games. Therefore it might be beneficial for you to study up on what champions she pairs well with in the bottom lane. Here are a few of the better AD carries to pick with Yuumi.

Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Sivir is the premier option to pair with Yuumi right now. The primary reason is that Sivir’s strengths do a great job of hiding Yuumi’s weaknesses. The two biggest issues that Yuumi has is her lack of waveclear and her susceptibility to engage supports. Sivir has excellent waveclear with her Q, Boomerang Blade, and her W, Richochet. She also has good matchups into melee dive supports thanks to her E, Spell Shield. Playing with a Sivir allows Yuumi to rather easily survive the early game where she’s at her weakest. This allows the duo to truly shine in teamfights where they’re at their strongest.

Nilah

Image via Riot Games

Combining Nilah and Yuumi results in statistically one of the strongest bot lanes in the entire game. They have a lot of the same goals in the lane. Yuumi’s passive grants her a shield that transfers to any ally she attaches to, and Nilah’s passive increases the effectiveness of healing and shielding. This also benefits Yuumi’s heal on her E, Zoomies. When Nilah’s ultimate ability Apotheosis drags enemies closer to her, that sets Yuumi up to hit a big Final Chapter, her own ultimate.

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Lucian is a great AD carry to pair with an aggressive Yuumi player. His quick burst trade patterns synergize well with the cat, especially due to her cooldowns being so long at the early levels. Whenever her passive Bop ‘n’ Block and Q Prowling Projectile are up, Lucian can dash in and look to trade aggressively onto the enemy AD carry. Yuumi is then able to provide sustain for Lucian in between these trades, eventually allowing you to bully out the opposing bot lane. Both partners need to be on the same page, however, as a slightly missed timing can be deadly for such a fragile duo.

Jhin

Image via Riot Games

Jhin is one of the more fun AD carries to pair with a Yuumi. First, Jhin has no escape tools in his kit to survive once an enemy champion makes it on top of him. Yuumi helps to counteract this by giving him movespeed when she heals. There’s also a nice synergy where Yuumi can hit enemy champions from long range with her Q which then allows Jhin to follow up and root them with his W, Deadly Flourish. This makes them a very strong combo at picking off enemies that have been caught out of position. You can use this to exert more pressure on objectives like dragon than a Yuumi lane would normally be able to achieve early in the game.

Avoid Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Ezreal and Yuumi is one of the biggest bait bot lanes in League at the moment. Historically they’ve been a classic pairing—two champions that want to keep you at range while they whittle you down. The issue is that this means their weaknesses are also too similar and easily exploited. Ezreal lacks waveclear just like Yuumi, which results in their minion wave being pushed under their own turret. Not only does this make it more difficult to farm, but you open yourself up to being dove, another weakness they both suffer from. That’s not even to mention how difficult it is to secure dragons with an Ezreal and Yuumi, two champions that need multiple items before they’re relevant.

If you are coordinated and skilled enough to survive the lane, there’s no denying that they can become a powerhouse. It’s just a little too challenging for us average players, which is likely why the pair has a pretty sad win rate.