Udyr and Hecarim nerfed, Yasuo buffed in full League Patch 11.7 preview

The jungle meta should see extensive changes in the near future.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has now revealed the full extent of some upcoming changes in today’s Patch 11.7 preview.

Seventeen champions will be receiving nerfs and buffs in League’s next update, with Riot placing a strong focus on the game’s current jungle meta. Udyr will be receiving a nerf to his base attack damage, while Hecarim is seeing the movement speed granted by Devastating Charge (E) reduced from 75 percent to 65 percent.

11.7 Preview with tentative changes:



A few things may still change but most of the directions are here. Yorick was overdue for some of this work for sure. pic.twitter.com/8zjSy7WswJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 23, 2021

Both champions should also see residual nerfs come to their build paths since the movement speed bonus granted by Turbo Chemtank is slated to receive a heavy nerf in Patch 11.7. Since Udyr and Hecarim both rely on movement speed boosts to effectively gank lanes and lock down enemy players, the nerfs to Turbo Chemtank could cause both of those champions to fall out of favor.

But while the jungle position is seeing a ton of nerfs in Patch 11.7, support players can expect some mainstay champions to be hit with significant downgrades as well. Thresh, Rell, and Alistar are all slated to see their throughput decreased in the near future. Alistar, in particular, is seeing his damage decreased from both Pulverize (Q) and Trample (E).

But Patch 11.7 isn’t all bad news. Many champions are scheduled to receive extensive buffs in League’s next update. Junglers should expect to see compensation in the form of buffs to Amumu and Kindred, while ADCs such as Varus and Ashe should get increases to their overall damage.

Perhaps the most notable buff slated to hit live servers, though, is coming to Yasuo. The champion is getting a massive buff next patch when his attack damage per level will be increased from 2.2 to three. This is a full 36 percent more AD per level, a generous gift to one of the most historically popular and contested champions in the game.

Although Yasuo has always held a significant presence in solo queue, his presence rate in professional play has dropped to 2.5 percent in 2021, according to League stats site gol.gg. Perhaps a buff like this could give Yasuo a much-needed boost in a professional meta that’s been dominated by control mages such as Syndra, Orianna, and Azir for the better part of the year.

League Patch 11.7 is scheduled to hit live servers on March 31, according to the official patch schedule.

