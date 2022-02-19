Tyler1 ranks League roles after reaching Challenger in support, says top is hardest to play in solo queue

Popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 has finally hit Challenger rank in each role, a feat reserved for players of a different caliber. The 26-year-old sat back after completing the final role and ranked each role’s difficulty to climb up based on his experience.

The easiest role, according to Tyler1, was support. He “autopiloted” for most of the games he played and also reached Challenger in a relatively shorter time than the other roles. Tyler1 reached the rank in 500 games compared to the thousands of games played in roles like mid lane, top lane, and jungle.

Afterward, he mentioned top lane as the hardest role to climb. You can’t just play any champions you want, he said, and you’re forced to play meta picks. There are also plenty of other factors, like tough counterpicks and lack of jungle pressure, that can lead to trouble while trying to reach a high rank.

Mid lane isn’t too tough, according to Tyler1, though AD carry can be difficult since the role is relatively dependent on your support being competent. Many people would think that the jungle position is also tough to climb in, but Tyler1 surprisingly said that the role is easy—but only after you learn the role since it is very different from playing in a lane.

The responsibilities of a jungler are much more diverse, whether someone is playing professionally or in solo queue. Junglers must help their laners succeed while also finding ways to stay ahead of their opposition with good invades, farm, and vision.

