Tyler1 gets one-shot courtesy of a Lux ult

Tyler1 has worked hard to reform from a toxic personality. But in League of Legends, there are some plays that make even the least toxic players want to rage. To his credit, he did keep his cool as he was deleted by a single instance of damage, a Lux R.

In an already frustrating game playing Pyke, the opposing Lux led the mid lane and stole several objectives. She reached level 18 and had a full build of items at the 35-minute mark as Tyler1 went to scout the Baron pit and place wards for vision. He thought he would be safe, using Pyke’s Ghostwater Dive for stealth and Phantom Undertow to dash through terrain.

It was at this moment he caught a glimpse of the Lux in the corner of his screen. He attempted to retreat back to the safety of his team, but the Lady of Luminosity had other ideas. As he checked the scoreboard once more, she let loose her ultimate. Tyler1 found himself caught in the Final Spark and was instantly vaporized.

He sat back in his chair with a look of disbelief. Words didn’t come easy, as he could only exclaim, “Alright!” A look at the death recap showed 1,676 damage taken in 0.00 seconds. The enemy team went on to destroy the Nexus and take the victory, and Tyler1 ended his stream there.

There are few things that feel as bad as being one-shot, especially by a Lux. But if Tyler1 can keep himself from raging when it happens, so can you.