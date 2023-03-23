Two LoL champions got the wrong changes in Patch 13.6 notes—here are the real ones

Mistakes are a big part of life and can happen to anyone, including large gaming companies like Riot Games. Over the past few patches, players have experienced champions receiving buffs that have entirely changed their win and pick rates, like Annie. And there have been two champion reworks that have been released too strongly.

As such, both Aurelion Sol and Yuumi have undergone nerfs since their reworks, and in Aurelion Sol’s case, he was even temporarily removed from the game. Despite the negative feedback surrounding these champs, they still perform exceptionally well on the Rift and in the Howling Abyss.

In Patch 13.6, which was rolled out on March 22, there were only a few champion buffs and nerfs, and of course, Aurelion Sol and Yuumi were on the list. In addition, there were a few adjustments and changes to systems, including Ocean Drakes.

Unfortunately, there was a mistake when the patch was released.

The following changes in patch 13.6 were previously incorrect and have been updated, so make sure to revisit the patch notes for the full version



➡️https://t.co/7jU4oRySyT pic.twitter.com/BFyZ2Xyj0p — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) March 23, 2023

Aurelion Sol and Yuumi received the wrong changes, as did the Ocean Drakes. So, what are the correct changes?

Aurelion Sol

Q Magic Damage decreased from 15 to 55 plus 30-90 per level, plus 60 percent AP to 15 to 55 plus 30-80 per level, plus 60 percent AP.

Q Burst Proc Damage decreased from 45 to 65 plus 20-40 per level, plus 35 percent AP to 45 to 65 plus 20-30 per level, plus 35 percent AP.

E Cooldown was reduced to 12 seconds.

R Falling Star Stun Duration and The Skies Descend Knock Up Duration are now one second each.

Yuumi

Q Ally On-Hit Damage upon hitting an enemy with Q reduced from 10 to 20 (plus 10 percent AP) to 10 to 20 plus five percent AP

Q Cooldown reduced to 6.5 seconds at all ranks

Q Mana Cost has increased from 50 to 75 to 50 to 100

Q The unattached Missile Speed has been reduced from 1000 to 850

Q Enhanced Missile Speed has been reduced from 1900 to 1650

Q Max Range, in a straight line, has been reduced to 2000 1725

R Overheal Shield Duration decreased from three seconds to 1.5 seconds, and the Bonus Best Friend resistances were removed during R.

Ocean Drakes

Missing Health Regeneration has been reduced from three to twelve percent to 2.5 to 10 percent.

These changes are quite different from what was first listed, so if you’re an Aurelion Sol or Yuumi main, make sure to read over the correct LoL changes.